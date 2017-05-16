US Marshals offer $2,000 reward after elderly Platte County man shot during home invasion

James Osler, right, and Requon Dillard are believed to be at large in the Kansas City area following the shooting and both actively receiving assistance by family and friends. Both men have active Platte County felony warrants. (U.S. Marshals)

The U.S. Marshals service is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives stemming from the shooting of an elderly Platte County man during an armed robbery in February.

The shooting allegedly occurred during a robbery where the suspects were planning to force entry into a home and rob a family.

James Osler and Requon Dillard are believed to be at large in the Kansas City area following the shooting and both actively receiving assistance by family and friends. Both men have active Platte County felony warrants.

Osler and Dillard are long-time friends from school and are often seen together in public, U.S. Marshals say.

Now that they are fugitives from justice, they may be in hiding together. Both are long-time residents of the metro and have multiple family members and friends in the area.

Osler, otherwise known as “Dimps,” is 6’ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. It is unknown whether or not he still has long hair. Osler’s criminal record includes charges for possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in 2016. Witnesses have observed him with firearms and he is suspected of using and selling narcotics. Osler also has multiple tattoos on his hands.

Dillard, otherwise known as “Que,” is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has a limited criminal history but witnesses have also observed him with firearms and he is known to use narcotics.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals’ reward is $1,000 each for information leading directly to the arrest of Osler and/or Dillard. Additional reward money from other sources may also be available.

Anyone with information concerning either one of these men is encouraged to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Bryan Guthrie at 816-560-0817 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information must be submitted directly to the U.S. Marshals in order to claim the reward. Anonymous tips are not eligible for the U.S. Marshals reward.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.