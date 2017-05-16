US Marshals offer $2,000 reward after elderly Platte County man shot during home invasion

The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >
The internet is up in arms about the latest spring fashion fad -- rompers for men. A romper is a one-piece combination of shorts and a shirt usually worn by children and women, but this group of business school friends wants to get men in on the fun.More >
Less than an hour before she allegedly shot and killed her husband, the wife of the Cape Fear Serpentarium owner called 911 claiming he was attacking her and taking drugs, 911 recordings released Tuesday reveal.More >
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >
A mother whose son with autism died from being malnourished and abused has now been charged with manslaughter, according to Hartford police.More >
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >
A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...More >
What started as a routine drive to work ended in a terrifying drive through the metro for one woman on Monday.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A 34-year-old Olathe man says a simple neck adjustment inside a chiropractor’s office led to a stroke.More >
A Johnson County widow says a home improvement project turned into a mess, and she’s not getting any real help from HomeAdvisor.More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
When Youngstown, Ohio police officers woke up Christmas morning, they didn’t expect to find the body of a 9-year-old, much less one who died from a cocaine overdose.More >
A toddler is in the hospital Monday recovering from severe burns to his hands as the woman trusted to be his babysitter is facing a felony child endangerment charge.More >
News 4 has learned the state of Missouri has been handing out dozens of professional licenses to people who never should have had them in the first place. And now experts warn that could have devastating consequences.More >
Ford Motor is making plans to cut about 10% of its global staff, which could mean about 20,000 jobs worldwide, according to a published report.More >
