Clint's Comics reopens for first time since owner killed after trying to stop thief

It’s was a bittersweet day at Clint's Comic Books on Tuesday as workers and dear friends helped reopen the store for the first time since they lost Jim Cavanaugh.

On a day that was no doubt a very tough one, employees are pulling together just days after losing the captain of their ship. And what’s helping them the most, they say, is the outpouring of love for Cavanaugh from the hundreds and hundreds of people out there he didn’t even realize he’d made such an impact on.

"We have people coming in from all over the U.S. this week just to stop in and see the shop, just to say their goodbyes and come in and visit family basically," Aimee Dolehanty said.

It was last Friday when Kansas City police say a man walked into Clint's Comic Books and robbed them of a stack of comic books before bolting out the door. Cavanaugh went after him, running out into the back lot where he confronted the balding man in his 40s.

Cavanaugh was hit by the car door and fell and hit his head. Workers at a nearby shop saw what was happening and threw a hammer at the white hatchback as it left the scene.

Police say they are still looking for that car that’ll likely have a dent on the hood from where the hammer hit.

Cavanaugh’s friends and family remain hopeful an arrest will be made soon but say they’ll continue to focus on their customers and Cavanaugh's loved ones during this tough time.

The store will be open through Thursday, but they’re asking people to check social media for open dates and hours beyond that. They say they have no plans to close the store.

Funeral arrangements are not final at this point. The people at Clint's Comic Books say to check social media for updates.

