Mobile science lab to host students throughout the metro for 2 weeks

People never know what's going to roll into Kansas City, and this week, it's a cool attraction for adults and their kids, a mobile science lab.

The mobile lab is traveling across America and making a two week stop in the metro.

The lab sits in a 22-foot by 10-foot retrofitted shipping container.

The goal is to reach 350,000 students across the United States, and hopefully, thousands of those students will be in the metro.

Day one of the mobile lab’s time in the metro was spent at Belmont Elementary School in Shawnee, KS. Kids there gathered to do science experiments together.

“I've always loved science and it seems really fun and what they've shown me today really inspired me to keep going in science,” fifth-grader Madison Angell said.

Millipore Sigma, who has a campus in Lenexa, KS, is the company behind the lab.

The idea is to encourage students to conduct interactive hands-on science experiments while keeping it fun. The company hopes to foster interest in STEM careers: science, technology, engineering and math.

“We're really just trying to spark curiosity within the future generation of scientists,” Millipore Sigma Curiosity Cube Coordinator Kaely Zeiser said.

The theme of the mobile science lab is "The Unseen World" and it looks at things people can't see with the naked eye.

At the lab, children learned about DNA, how to look at things under microscopes and how to use a 3D printer.

On Wednesday, the mobile science lab will be in Prairie Village, KS, and will move to a new location throughout the metro from May 16 to May 28.

Here is the schedule for the mobile science lab:

May 16 - 8:45 a.m. to 1:25 p.m. at Belmont Elementary School (5805 Belmont Drive, Shawnee, KS)

May 17 - 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. at Belinder Elementary School (7230 Belinder Rd, Prairie Village, KS)

May 19 - 8:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. at Starside Elementary School (35400 W. 91st Street, De Soto, KS)

May 20 - 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Science City (30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO)

May 22 - 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Elementary School (300 S. Webster St. Spring Hill, KS)

May 24 - 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rolling Ridge Elementary School (1500 W. Elm Terr., Olathe, KS)

May 28 - 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Celebration at the Station, Union Station - KC Symphony (30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO)

