An inside look at a $3 million luxury Kansas underground doomsday bunker

The political climate around the globe and in the United State is inspiring some to prepare for the end of the world, and that includes here in the metro.

Some are spending millions of dollars for a survival condo near Concordia, KS.

An engineer had the idea to convert a missile silo from the Cold War into a place that multiple families could live in a lockdown scenario.

The first condo building has been sold out for some time, and now, a second one is being built.

“The political spectrum affects who comes to our place,” engineer and project manager Larry Hall said. “When Barack Obama was president, we had more concerned Republicans. Now that Trump has been elected, we have more Democrats that think there is more reason to have a bunker.”

