Kansas City woman's Facebook hack will have you rethinking your safety online

Consider this a reality check for many of the nearly two billion people with Facebook accounts.

A Kansas City area woman has a warning. After her experience, she says, if you think your account is secure and Facebook has your back, you are wrong.

Liesl Hays’ Facebook account was hacked in a matter of seconds. The hacker wasted no time changing security questions, codes and all other account recovery information used to stop hackers from taking over your account. They now had access to all of her friends, family and her business page linked to that personal account.

“It was completely terrifying, and I thought this has to happen all of the time. They have to have measures in place that guarantee their users are having a safe environment,” Hays said.

She immediately went through Facebook's steps to try and recover the account but nothing worked.

“I quickly reached out to Facebook, my husband went through is account and sent all of the information you need to when you're hacked. We even sent them my driver's license information as well,” Hays said. “The response was that they could not confirm that my account was being impersonated."

Meanwhile, the hacker was at work posting status updates in Arabic and messaging Hays’ husband. Later, the hacker posted the following message on the account’s timeline:

Hays sent all of this to Facebook but says nothing happened.

“I think this is a matter to be taken extremely seriously. I think Facebook’s lack of response is really kind of scary, and I think there are broader implications to some of the things that have been said,” Hays said.

About two days after the account was hacked, Hays said the account went offline. Who suspended the account is unclear. At last check, Facebook continues to tell Hays that they cannot confirm her identity or that her account was hacked.

“It's possible that if the hacker is the one who shut down these accounts that they could reactivate them as well,” Hays said.

KCTV5 News requested a response from Facebook concerning Hays’ account and the company’s policies regarding security of Facebook accounts. When Facebook responds, that response will be included in this report.

To report an internet crime, the FBI is now asking you file a report with their Internet Crime Complaint Center.

