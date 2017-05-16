KCK police seek birthday cards for young British boy in Kansas City for cancer treatment

Alex has been in Kansas City for months. The 9-year-old is being treated at the University of Kansas Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital for Ewing sarcoma. (Submitted)

A little boy from the United Kingdom getting cancer treatment in Kansas City has a very special birthday coming up.

The Kansas City, KS Police Department came up with the idea, and they hope you’ll join in the effort by simply putting a birthday card for Alex Goodwin in the mail.

Alex has been in Kansas City for months. The 9-year-old is being treated at the University of Kansas Hospital and Children’s Mercy Hospital for Ewing sarcoma.

Alex’s dad is a police officer in the UK and has formed a special bond with officers in the states. His positive attitude can put a smile on anyone's face. So Police Chief Terry Zeigler wants to put a smile on his.

The chief tweeted that anyone who wants to send Alex a birthday card can send it to the KCK Police Department, and they’ll deliver it to him.

If you want to send a birthday card to Alex, feel free to send it to KCK Police Dept, 700 Minnesota Ave, KC KS 66109, Attn: Alex Goodwin — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 16, 2017

With thousands of Twitter followers cheering Alex on and a recent trip to Disney World, Zeigler says the cards will just be the icing on the cake that Alex deserves and needs.

"Well, I'm just happy that everybody cares about me and my dad is a police officer and he can't be here because he has to do his course. I'm just happy that everyone here is around me," Alex said.

Alex’s birthday is on May 25, so get those letters in as soon as you can. Here is the address to mail your birthday card:

KCK Police Department

Attn: Alex Goodwin

700 Minnesota Ave.

Kansas City, KS 66109

