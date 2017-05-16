Man hides in back seat of car, holds woman at knifepoint in KCMO

Officers say the woman was visibly shaken as she gave them the details of the attack. (KCTV5)

What started as a routine drive to work ended in a terrifying drive through the metro for one woman on Monday.

Police were called to the QuikTrip, located at 10232 Wornall Road, after a woman ran into the store to escape an attacker.

Officers say the woman was visibly shaken as she gave them the details of the attack.

They say she had left her home, headed to work, at about 9:25 a.m. She said, as she was driving in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Interstate 435, her ex-boyfriend popped up in the back seat and said, “Hi.”

The woman said she was afraid and that the man told her he was homeless and had nowhere to go or anyone to talk to.

The man then put a box cutter to the woman’s throat and told her to keep driving.

The woman says she exited Interstate 435 onto Wornall Road and pulled into a QuikTrip. She says the man told her not to stop but she did anyway.

The man grabbed her but the woman was able to pull away and run inside the store.

The man then drove off in the woman’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect is known but is not in custody.

