Man robs fast food restaurant with "edged weapon" in Lawrence

Police in Lawrence are searching for a suspect after they say a man robbed a fast food restaurant with a weapon on Monday.

The robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. at the Long John Silver’s – AW, located at 1501 W 23rd Street.

Officers say a black man, wearing a red sweatshirt, entered the store with an “edged” weapon and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.

An employee reported that during the incident the suspect hit him, not with the weapon, causing minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (785) 843-TIPS.

