Overnight house fire displaces 4 in KCMO - KCTV5

Overnight house fire displaces 4 in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
It happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Euclid Avenue. (KCTV5) It happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Euclid Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An overnight house fire left four people without a home on Monday.

It happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Euclid Avenue.

Four people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.