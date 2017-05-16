Overnight house fire displaces 4 in KCMO

It happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Euclid Avenue. (KCTV5)

An overnight house fire left four people without a home on Monday.

It happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Euclid Avenue.

Four people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.