Kansas City holds 3rd public forum to voice desires for new police chief

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte will retire on Saturday and as he steps down, a new chief will be sworn in.

But the new chief will not be a permanent replacement.

The department has been searching for a full-time replacement and is asking those in the community to weigh in.

On Tuesday, the city will be hosting a public forum allowing members of the Kansas City community to have their voices heard about what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider.

The department also held a public forum on Monday.

Many at Monday's forum say they want a chief with experience and a diverse background.

"We are not safe," said Susan Ramirez, a resident of Waldo. "I want community and police officers back on the streets."

Others have expressed concerns with the staffing level of the department.

"We are tremendously understaffed," a current officer said at the event.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James has already said what he is looking for in the chief.

He says he’s looking for someone with a plan, who will come in with ideas.

James also says it’s important to hire someone who understands the cultural aspects of the city and has dealt with multi-racial situations.

"Somebody who's got a plan, somebody who's got a community plan that makes sense that can be executed. Someone who can looks seriously at the way staff is used, not just the numbers but how. Someone who willing to work with the city to gain efficiency’s to gain more expendable income for more officers. We can’t just keep inventing money we have to use money better," James said.

James also said he was not opposed to hiring a candidate who is not already in the Kansas City area.

"I understand the desire to have someone local but I'm not adverse to somebody national. I'm looking for the best person and sometimes you have to go outside to shake the tree sometimes you don't you just don’t' know, but we're going to give everyone a fair shake we're going to look at the differences and we're going to make a decision best on who we think can best lead this city as a police chief," James said.

The board hopes to make a selection by the end of August.

Tuesday's public forum will be held at Mohart Multipurpose Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be the third of three held by the department.

