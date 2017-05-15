Community voices desires for new Kansas City police chief - KCTV5

Community voices desires for new Kansas City police chief

Posted: Updated:
On Monday, the community weighed in on what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5) On Monday, the community weighed in on what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte will retire on Saturday and the search for a new chief is underway.

On Monday, the community weighed in on what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider.

It was the second of three public forums held throughout the city. The input from the community will be considered as the board picks a new chief.

Many want a chief with experience and a diverse background.

"We are not safe," said Susan Ramirez, a resident of Waldo. "I want community and police officers back on the streets." 

Others expressed concern with the staffing level of the department. 

"We are tremendously understaffed," a current officer said at the event. 

The board hopes to make a selection by the end of August.

On Tuesday, a public forum will be held at Mohart Multipurpose Center from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.