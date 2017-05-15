Community voices desires for new Kansas City police chief

On Monday, the community weighed in on what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5)

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte will retire on Saturday and the search for a new chief is underway.

On Monday, the community weighed in on what type of candidate the Board of Police Commissioners should consider.

It was the second of three public forums held throughout the city. The input from the community will be considered as the board picks a new chief.

Many want a chief with experience and a diverse background.

"We are not safe," said Susan Ramirez, a resident of Waldo. "I want community and police officers back on the streets."

Others expressed concern with the staffing level of the department.

"We are tremendously understaffed," a current officer said at the event.

The board hopes to make a selection by the end of August.

On Tuesday, a public forum will be held at Mohart Multipurpose Center from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

