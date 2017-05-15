Babysitter charged with felony child endangerment after boy's hands burn

Vincent, 2, cannot feed himself right now and he can't zoom his cars and trucks around using his hands. (Go Fund Me)

A toddler is in the hospital Monday recovering from severe burns to his hands as the woman trusted to be his babysitter is facing a felony child endangerment charge.

The boy’s babysitter texted his mom to tell her he had minor burns from pulling over a hot bowl of ramen noodles.

Medical professionals who examined the injuries say the explanation is not consistent with the injuries.

Vincent, 2, cannot feed himself right now and he can't zoom his cars and trucks around using his hands.

Instead, he's learning to play with his little feet as doctors work to help him heal.

Investigators say babysitter Christian Johnston, known as Christi, told Vincent's family and police he spilled hot food on himself.

"The doctor said even if he had gotten on the table and fallen into the bowl, that water would have been hot enough that he would have immediately pulled his hands out," said Hailey Mitchell, Vincent's mother.

Court records say a doctor believes the burns are consistent with "hot water immersion," which requires hands to be in hot water for at least 30 seconds.

Police say Johnston showed them where Vincent's alleged spill happened, but they found no evidence.

Instead, officers say dirt on the floor and rug indicated the home had not been cleaned in sometime.

Vincent is now waiting for skin grafts and months of physical therapy. He may not regain full use of his hands.

