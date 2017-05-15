MoDOT asking drivers to slow down for mowing season

MODOT asks drivers to be alert for the slow-moving trucks and tractors. (KCTV5)

The sight of tractors and mowers will become more prevalent along Kansas City highways and roadsides as MoDOT’s transportation maintenance crews begin mowing.

Roads, both minor and major, will be mowed in three cycles beginning this month and ending in September.

There are several things they want drivers to keep in mind to prevent accidents.

The mowing is done not just for beautification, but to keep visibility for motorists.

MODOT asks drivers to be alert for the slow-moving trucks and tractors.

Be prepared to slow down and focus on the road ahead of you.

Be aware that passing in the area may not be safe until you’ve reached a certain point.

Also, avoid talking and texting on your cell phone.

“We spend about $22 million dollars a year and about 375,000 man hours mowing,” said MODOT Kansas City Senior Communication Specialist Markl Johnson. “So, this is a lengthy process that’s not going to happen overnight. For folks who expect it to be done in the entire Kansas City area, it’ll take us awhile. So that’s why we put out the alert to be on the alert for our crews.”

Johnson said if you know of any trouble areas where grass and weeds are blocking visibility, contact the MODOT office.

