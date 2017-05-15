MoDOT asking drivers to slow down for mowing season

A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...More >
A family is reeling after their 3-year-old son was killed in a shooting in Kansas City. Marcus Haislip, 3, was shot and killed on Friday in a car. Two others were also hurt. Haislip adored his cousin and family members say they were two peas in a prod. His favorite shows were Paw Patrol, PJ Marsk and Spiderman. Officers found a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue, where the suspect started shooting at the car the victims were tra...More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
A massive lawsuit has been filed against the Jackson County Detention Center and the man who runs it. It involves a brutal rape that KCTV5 News first reported months ago.More >
Need a trusted home improvement pro? Many websites say they have the answer and they do the background work so you don’t have to. A Johnson County widow now questions how well this new process works.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >
