Boy’s love for school buses stays with him even off the route

There is a grand total of 159 buses in the North Kansas City School District, and 10-year-old Brandon Hougardy has memorized the name of every driver.

“I was driving and I heard him calling out a random number,” said Brandon’s bus driver Dennis Cappell. “Well, he saw bus 48 and he said, 'Oh! That’s Cher.' I ask him, 'Do you know Cher?' And he said, 'No.'"

According to Cappell, the Meadowbrook Elementary student hears the names and numbers of each driver while riding the bus.

“He hears it over the radio from Jeff, the dispatcher,” Cappell said.

After talking with his teachers, Cappell learned Brandon’s love for school buses stays with him even off the route.

“He speaks about it at school ... being a bus driver, and he even makes bus noises in the classroom,” Cappell said.

In honor of his passion, Cappell gave him a special bus ride to the central office where he was able to see all of the buses. He was able to see the underside of the bus, the fueling station and even got to meet Jeff the dispatcher.

Brandon hopes to be a bus driver when he grows up. According to Cappell, he’s already working on his craft.

“I normally refer to him as my back seat driver, because when we pull up to a stop, he says, 'Breaks!'" Cappell said.

Brandon was presented with a T-shirt as well as a special certificate naming him a transportation student ambassador.

