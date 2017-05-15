Blue Springs assistant prosecutor drove vehicle that killed pedestrian on I-70

A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70.

Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman.

There's still no word on what led up to the crash.

On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a statement to KCTV5 on the matter:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those touched by this tragic accident,” said Mayor Carson Ross. “Lives have been permanently changed and I would like to personally send my heartfelt condolences to the Afrisio family and prayers for those injured in this accident.” The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating this accident and will release their findings once the investigation is complete. The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney position is a contract position and reports to the Prosecuting Attorney. The Prosecuting Attorney is appointed by the Mayor and is also a contract position.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash log, the wreck happened near mile marker 18 on I-70 east.

The report states Butkovich's 2007 Honda struck the two pedestrians after it traveled off the right side of the road.

