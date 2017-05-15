As heat arrives, doctors warn of outdoor dangers for children

With summer-like heat Comes new dangers, especially for children playing outside.

As temperatures near 90 degrees, that could put children on the playground at risk.

KCTV5 measured the temperature of one slide at Loose Park in Kansas City. The temperature of the slide, which had set in the sun all day, was 134 degrees.

A short period of contact as a child slides down isn't enough to badly burn them, but the risk of heat-related illness increases dramatically.

Doctors at the Pediatric ER at Overland Park Medical Center say preventing dehydration is key.

"Lots of fluids," said Dr. Gabriel Schifman. "So water is the most important thing. I would start by giving them water before they get out to the playground and then every 30 minutes to an hour to ensure that they are drinking something."

He says if your child is thirsty, you're behind the ball.

He also recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

