Suspects surrender after police standoff near 83rd, Woodland

A police standoff unfolded Monday after a witness told police that two people were shooting at each other.

Police say they were called just before 1 p.m. about shots fired in the area of 83rd Street and Woodland Avenue.

Witnesses told them two people were shooting at each other. Then, officers got word that some of the people involved might be inside a house.

Because they could still be armed, police took a tactical approach instead of just knocking. The tactical operation began about 2:30 p.m., and though they couldn't make contact with anyone inside initially, at 3 p.m., several people came out of the house without incident.

Police say no one was hit by gunfire during that initial shootout.

There is no word yet on what caused the initial exchange of gunfire or how many people have been arrested.

