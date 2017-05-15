Preliminary hearing for Olathe shooting suspect pushed to fall - KCTV5

Preliminary hearing for Olathe shooting suspect pushed to fall

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Adam Purinton. (KCTV5) Adam Purinton. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The preliminary hearing for Adam Purinton, the man accused in a shooting spree in an Olathe bar in February, has been pushed back all the way to the fall. 

The shooting left one man dead and two others wounded. 

Witnesses believe the shooting was socially motivated, accusing the suspect of shouting 'get out of my country' before opening fire. 

Two Indian men were victims of the attack. 

He's charged with first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder. A third man who tried to stop the shooting was also wounded. 

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. 

His next court date is set for Sept. 18. 

