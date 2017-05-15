'Walk to Remember' at Kansas City Zoo to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Law enforcement officers, families and friends from across the metro will join the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation to honor our fallen law enforcement officers during National Peace Officers Week. (KC Police Officers Memorial Foundation)

Law enforcement officers, families and friends from across the metro will join the Kansas City Police Officers Memorial Foundation to honor our fallen law enforcement officers during National Peace Officers Week.

The cost is $24 per person and kids age 2 and under free.

The 5K memorial walk will also have a free catered lunch and a free ride wristbands for the train, tram and carousel at the zoo.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the run beginning at 8 a.m.

Families will be able to see the animals before the zoo is open to the public. Those who do not want to tackle a full 5K can enjoy a one-mile commemorative walk at 8:30 a.m.

