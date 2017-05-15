'Walk to Remember' at Kansas City Zoo to honor fallen law enforcement officers

A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
A family is reeling after their 3-year-old son was killed in a shooting in Kansas City. Marcus Haislip, 3, was shot and killed on Friday in a car. Two others were also hurt. Haislip adored his cousin and family members say they were two peas in a prod. His favorite shows were Paw Patrol, PJ Marsk and Spiderman. Officers found a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue, where the suspect started shooting at the car the victims were tra...More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >
Need a trusted home improvement pro? Many websites say they have the answer and they do the background work so you don’t have to. A Johnson County widow now questions how well this new process works.More >
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
