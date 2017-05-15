Sheriff: Chiefs top draft pick Patrick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

Authorities in Texas say rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed last weekend. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Texas say rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed last weekend.

The Smith County, Texas, Sheriff's Office says Mahomes and three other victims were stepping from a vehicle on a driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached and gestured he had a handgun in his waistband.

Investigators say the man took property from the victims and sped away. Deputies later arrested two suspects and recovered items taken during the holdup.

Smith County sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Coslin said that the robbery appeared random, and that Mahomes was not targeted.

"Once deputies were on the scene, we spoke with the victims of the robbery, gathered suspect information and vehicle description," Coslin said. "The suspect was detained along with another gentleman that was in the vehicle."

Two suspects were taken into custody. Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, and Billy Ray Johnson, 58, were both arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech and last month was selected by the Chiefs with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs says the team is aware of the incident, and they are glad Mahomes is safe.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.