Reserve your parking spot with new pay-by-phone service in Kansas City

A new way to ease the frustration while looking for parking spaces around Kansas City was announced Monday.

All you must do is head over to the app store on your mobile phone to download the Parkmobile app, and you’re one step closer to finding parking in advance.

The app is currently being tested in Kansas City and two other major cities in the United States. Once you open the Parkmobile app, you can reserve your parking spot.

You can make your reservation weeks ahead or one minute ahead. The parking map will show up-to-the-minute parking available in the area your searching.

Right now, public city garages are signed on board, but the public works department says private garages could sign on in the future.

“You could reserve a space in a garage now before you leave the house and navigate yourself there. So for us, it is just ease of access to downtown that is important and Parkmobile is a crucial partner in getting us there,” said Beth Breitenstein with Kansas City Public Works.

