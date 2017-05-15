Kansas City native Seth Sinovic beats odds to make it in professional soccer

Sporting Kansas City's Seth Sinovic, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Scott Sutter during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

There are thousands of youngsters playing soccer in the Kansas City area.

For inspiration, they need look no further than the Sporting Kansas City roster where a pair of Kansas City kids are starting.

While Blue Valley West graduate Matt Besler's play on the U.S. World Cup team has made him an international figure, Seth Sinovic has been just as important for Sporting KC this season. But, on a roster of stars, the Rockhurst High School grad is easy to overlook.

"I've never been the fastest, most talented guy or anything like that," Sinovic said. "But, I pride myself on my work ethic."

Sinovic helped beat Colorado this season by scoring his first regular season goal, which ignited a team celebration on the field.

"I think you could see how happy we all were to see Seth get a goal," Besler said. "He's really respected by all of us."

Besler and Sinovic have been playing sports together since they were in the first grade, and perhaps no one appreciates Seth's effort and abilities more than his fellow defender.

"He's a really smart player," Besler said. "I think he's positionally very underrated. He's a proven winner and he's a great guy to have on your team."

Sinovic has a Kansas City fan club of sorts, led by his parents and grandparents.

"In kindergarten, he was the whole team," laughs his grandmother Carolyn Koppes.

But his biggest fan just might be his big sister, Emily Sinovic, who just happens to work at KCTV5 News.

"When he scored that goal earlier this year, it was really cool," she said with a big smile.

Emily Sinovic really appreciates having her brother playing his soccer here in town.

"I think sometimes you forget or take for granted just how special this is and how everything kind of fell into place," she said.

KCTV5 News first discovered Seth Sinovic as an eight-year-old on a Kansas City team that won a national indoor soccer championship. He's beaten the odds to make it in professional soccer.

"Every kid growing up wants to play professional sports," Seth Sinovic said. "It's been a surreal experience. It's been awesome to play in front of family and friends."

In his seven years with Sporting KC, Seth Sinovic has been a part of soccer history, helping the team capture the MLS Cup.

"I'm very lucky and humbled to be playing professional sports, and not only that- but in my hometown," he said

Seth Sinovic has a degree in Finance from Creighton University. He says he'd like to go into business for himself after his soccer career ends, and he would like to do it right here in his hometown.

He was a little boy with a big dream, and he's making that dream come true.

