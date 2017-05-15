As summer approaches, experts warn of Heath Halo Effect

And its' not just restaurants. People can fall victim to the Health Halo Effect in grocery stores. (AP)

As summer approaches, many people are choosing to enjoy evenings out on a patio, eating healthy meals with friends and family.

But health experts say as the weather gets warmer, people need to watch out for what they call, the “Health Halo Effect.”

Restaurants in the Kansas City area are busy as the temperatures continue to climb, which is a good thing, but health coaches say that many people who go out are falling for the health halo when deciding what to order.

The health halo is the psychological effect that takes place when people order something on the menu because the name makes it sound healthy.

But experts say buzz words like “all-natural" and "organic," don't necessarily mean the food is more healthy, or that it has lower fat or lower calories than something else on the menu.

“At restaurants, we're looking for words like "organic,” “free-range,” “all natural,” made with integrity." The FDA really has no definitive answer for what “all natural" means, so they can be used loosely at restaurants,” Profile by Sanford Health Coach Alex Gutierrez said.

And it's not just restaurants. People can fall victim to the Health Halo Effect in grocery stores.

For example, that box of "all natural" cookies, after all, is still a box of cookies.

Experts say the key to not falling for the health halo is looking at exactly what's in the food that people order or buy.

If a vegetable sandwich or salad is loaded with heavy cheese or natural cream dressing, it's still not going to be low calorie.

