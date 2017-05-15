Kansas City woman's Facebook hack will have you rethinking your - KCTV5

Kansas City woman's Facebook hack will have you rethinking your safety online

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Two-factor authentication, security questions and recovery codes are all things you do because Facebook tells you that will protect your account.  (Bigstock) Two-factor authentication, security questions and recovery codes are all things you do because Facebook tells you that will protect your account.  (Bigstock)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two-factor authentication, security questions and recovery codes are all things you do because Facebook tells you that will protect your account. 

However, that may not be true, and a Kansas City woman says her story should be a major warning to anyone with a Facebook account.

"It was completely terrifying, and my thought process was this has to happen all of the time. They have to have measures in place that guarantee their users are having a safe environment," said Liesl Hays, whose Facebook account was hacked.

It took less than 10 minutes to hack her account and change the picture and name and security codes. Hays says the scary part though was how Facebook responded.

Before you log on to Facebook again, you’ll want to see this report. Tuesday on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m., investigative reporter Emily Sinovic shares this woman’s warning and the facts you need to know about your account security.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.