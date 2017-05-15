Jackson County inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn't hel - KCTV5

Jackson County inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn't help

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

An embattled Kansas City jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help.

In fact, the lawsuit filed May 9 alleges that the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas during the attack in September.

A county spokeswoman on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Last month, a federal indictment accused four former corrections officers at the jail of assaulting a shackled inmate. In another lawsuit, two former inmates alleged that sewage often backed up in their cells, but jail staff refused to do anything about it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

