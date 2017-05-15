Jackson County inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn't help

An embattled Kansas City jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help. (KCTV5)

In fact, the lawsuit filed May 9 alleges that the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas during the attack in September.

A county spokeswoman on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Last month, a federal indictment accused four former corrections officers at the jail of assaulting a shackled inmate. In another lawsuit, two former inmates alleged that sewage often backed up in their cells, but jail staff refused to do anything about it.

