Demand even greater after Kansas City collects food to 'Stamp Out Hunger'

Kansas City raised 100,000 pounds of food over the weekend during the nation’s largest food drive. But, the numbers this year did not stack up to years past.

The Harvesters warehouse near 38th Street and Topping Avenue was a busy place Monday organizing 100 tons of food and overseeing the plan to get the food into the hands of those in need.

The food collected in Kansas City from the National Association of Letter Carriers' 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive will feed 80,000 meals.

"But every single month in Kansas City alone, we feed 141,500 people," said BJ Young with Harvesters.

And multiply that by three, and you are at nearly 425,000 meals.

Young says the nationwide food drive is the largest in the country, and they hold it this time of the year for good reason.

Unfortunately, numbers from Saturday's drive are down from last year, and the city is in an even greater need.

“People think about food drives a lot during the holiday season, but unfortunately, hunger is a year-round thing. Kids are about to be out of school and a lot of kids who rely on the free lunch program will not be eating this summer," Young said.

The organization says anything goes whether it’s non-perishable foods from your pantry, something you buy in the store or money to help buy even more of the foods you see.

And your money can really go a long way. Just $1 is enough to make three meals. There’s still time to help out those in need. Click here to make a donation.

