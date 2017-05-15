Police seek help locating missing 63-year-old Tonganoxie man

A family is reeling after their 3-year-old son was killed in a shooting in Kansas City. Marcus Haislip, 3, was shot and killed on Friday in a car. Two others were also hurt. Haislip adored his cousin and family members say they were two peas in a prod. His favorite shows were Paw Patrol, PJ Marsk and Spiderman. Officers found a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue, where the suspect started shooting at the car the victims were tra...