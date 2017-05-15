Police seek help locating missing 63-year-old Tonganoxie man - KCTV5

Police seek help locating missing 63-year-old Tonganoxie man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Joe Warbington has not returned home since last Tuesday.
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are seeking help in locating a missing 63-year-old Tonganoxie man.

Joe Warbington has not returned home since last Tuesday.

He may be driving a 2016 black Dodge Dart with Kansas plates 374-HWL.

If you see him or know his location, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

