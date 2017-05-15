Olathe man says neck adjustment at chiropractor led to stroke

Clark’s neurologist says the neck adjustment is to blame, but the chiropractor’s insurance company is denying the claim. (Submitted)

A 34-year-old Olathe man says a simple neck adjustment inside a chiropractor’s office led to a stroke.

Josh Clark is young and healthy. He went to a local chiropractor due to aches and pains. He was lying on the table and immediately knew something was very wrong.

“The word forceful came into my mind. That was more forceful than I ever felt was done. And before I even sat up on the table, I instantly had a major head rush and started sweating. And then within five seconds, sweat all the way to my fingertips and I was getting dizzy,” Clark said.

Clark’s neurologist says the neck adjustment is to blame, but the chiropractor’s insurance company is denying the claim.

