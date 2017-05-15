Park University students, staff search for lost graves at Old Parkville Cemetery

The goal is to find and identify as many people as possible so the community can honor and respect those who have passed. (KCTV5)

Students and staff from a Kansas City area university are helping a metro city with an assignment nearly 200 years in the making.

Park University staff and students gathered at the Old Parkville Cemetery to help the city solve mysteries lost to time for centuries.

Since the 1840’s, several graves at the Old Parkville Cemetery have lost their markings or were never marked.

But, through the use of ground-penetrating radar, staff and students hope to change that.

Experts will create a comprehensive map that will help locate the graves.

They say they don’t know how many are unmarked and say they could find up to 150 graves.

“The real question is how many are back there. We really are curious if we're going to find 40 or 50 or 150,” Park University Associate Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences Scott Hageman said.

The goal is to find and identify as many people as possible so the community can honor and respect those who have passed.

“We have a master grid that explains a vast majority of them. Church records, fortunately, do a good job of giving us names, but we have a hard time matching to a location so we know they are buried there but we don’t' know where. We can make very logical guesses based on relationships with other people in the cemetery,” Hageman said.

