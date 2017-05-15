Overturned semi causes backup on I-35 in Gardner

A semi is overturned in the median due to the accident. (KCTV5)

An accident that left a tractor-trailer on its side has closed three lanes of traffic on a major interstate early Monday morning.

The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 past Sunflower Road.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident. A semi is overturned in the median due to the accident.

One person was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Both lanes of northbound Interstate 35 and the left lane of southbound I-35 are closed as crews work to clear the accident.

