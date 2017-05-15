Overturned semi causes backup on I-35 in Gardner - KCTV5

Overturned semi causes backup on I-35 in Gardner

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Both lanes of northbound Interstate 35 and the left lane of southbound I-35 are closed as crews work to clear the accident. (KCTV5) Both lanes of northbound Interstate 35 and the left lane of southbound I-35 are closed as crews work to clear the accident. (KCTV5)
The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 past Sunflower Road. (KCTV5) The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 past Sunflower Road. (KCTV5)
Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident. (KCTV5) Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident. (KCTV5)
A semi is overturned in the median due to the accident. (KCTV5) A semi is overturned in the median due to the accident. (KCTV5)
GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -

An accident that left a tractor-trailer on its side has closed three lanes of traffic on a major interstate early Monday morning.

The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 past Sunflower Road.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the accident. A semi is overturned in the median due to the accident.

One person was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Both lanes of northbound Interstate 35 and the left lane of southbound I-35 are closed as crews work to clear the accident. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.