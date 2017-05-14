Family reeling after 3-year-old boy killed in Kansas City triple shooting

Marcus Haislip, 3, was shot and killed on Friday in a car. Two others were also hurt. (Family)

A family is reeling after their 3-year-old son was killed in a shooting in Kansas City.

Two others were also hurt.

Haislip adored his cousin and family members say they were two peas in a prod.

His favorite shows were Paw Patrol, PJ Marsk and Spiderman.

Officers found a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue, where the suspect started shooting at the car the victims were traveling in.

The suspect was on foot at the time and was described as a black man wearing a red hoodie and grey shorts.

