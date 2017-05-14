UPDATE: 8-year-old boy found safe, according to police - KCTV5

UPDATE: 8-year-old boy found safe, according to police

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Kansas City police say the boy was found safe. 

Kansas City police are looking for an 8-year-old boy who is considered missing or lost. 

Chi-Terrion Irons was last seen on the 7400 block of Olive in Kansas City. 

He was wearing a blue and white shirt, along with blue shorts, at the time of his disappearance. 

It's unclear if he's considered to be endangered. 

