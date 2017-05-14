Steve Palermo, former MLB umpire and Kansas City resident, dies

President George W. Bush, right, and White House Tee Ball Commissioner of the Game Steve Palermo participate in the singing of the National Anthem before the start of the Tee Ball on the South Lawn game, Sunday, July 24, 2005 at the White House. (AP)

A former Major League Baseball umpire and Kansas City resident who was hailed as a hero following a selfless act has died.

Steve Palermo, 67, died on Sunday according to a statement released by Major League Baseball.

Palermo, a full-time umpire from 1977-1991, was shot in the back while attempting to help two women who were being robbed outside of a restaurant in Dallas.

Palermo was left partially paralyzed from the shooting, but walked again with assistance from a cane after therapy.

The shooting ended his career as an umpire, but MLB hired him as the Umpire Supervisor in 2000.

Palermo was honored by the Kansas City Royals prior to the 2012 All-Star Game.

