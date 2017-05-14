House on Garfield Avenue shot while 4 children were inside

A house in the 5300 block of Garfield Ave. was hit by gunfire while four small children were inside just after midnight on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to the seven people who were inside the house when it was shot.

Those individuals said that they had seen a blue Dodge Caravan being driven by an unknown black woman and that it had an unknown black man in the passenger seat.

The van circled the block several times. Then, as the van approach the house again, the homeowner and the driver got into a verbal argument.

Someone inside the van then fired several shots at the house, hitting the front of it. Shell casings would later be found in the street in front of the house.

The suspects fled the scene in the van, heading north on Garfield Avenue.

None of the victims were hit by the gunfire. There were four small children inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The incident is classified as an aggravated assault.

