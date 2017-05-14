7-Eleven robbed at 63rd, Oak

No one was injured during the robbery. (KCTV)

Officers are looking for the suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

It happened at a convenience store at 63rd and Oak at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect took several items before leaving the store, but have not said if any money was taken.

