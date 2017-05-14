7-Eleven robbed at 63rd, Oak - KCTV5

7-Eleven robbed at 63rd, Oak

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
No one was injured during the robbery.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers are looking for the suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven. 

It happened at a convenience store at 63rd and Oak at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. 

No one was injured. 

Police said the suspect took several items before leaving the store, but have not said if any money was taken. 

