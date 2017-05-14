Shooting during home invasion leaves suspect dead, another injured

The scene of the shooting. (KCTV)

An early morning home invasion has left one dead and injured another.

Police tell us that at approximately 3:50 a.m., they received a call about a shooting near 69th Street and Myrtle Avenue. According to them, the shooting happened during a home invasion.

The intruder was shot by an occupant of the home. He died at the scene from his injuries.

A second person in the home was also shot. That person has minor injuries.

