Police identify intruder killed during weekend home invasion in KCMO

An early morning home invasion left one dead and injured another.

Police say that at about 3:50 a.m., they received a call about a shooting near 69th Street and Myrtle Avenue. They say the shooting happened during a home invasion.

The intruder was shot by an occupant of the home. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police have identified the intruder as Lonnie Black, 35.

A second person in the home was also shot. That person has minor injuries.

