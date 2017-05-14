Police identify intruder killed during weekend home invasion in - KCTV5

Police identify intruder killed during weekend home invasion in KCMO

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
The scene of the shooting. (KCTV) The scene of the shooting. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning home invasion left one dead and injured another. 

Police say that at about 3:50 a.m., they received a call about a shooting near 69th Street and Myrtle Avenue. They say the shooting happened during a home invasion. 

The intruder was shot by an occupant of the home. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police have identified the intruder as Lonnie Black, 35.

A second person in the home was also shot. That person has minor injuries. 

