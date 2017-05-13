One dead in Grandview house fire - KCTV5

One dead in Grandview house fire

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

An elderly male is dead after a fire broke out at the 6500 block of E. 155th St. in Grandview.

Firefighters received the call shortly before 8 p.m. 

The fire is under control and investigators are determining the cause of the fire. 

