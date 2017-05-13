Chiefs star Derrick Johnson takes the wheel at the Go Bowling 400

Usually, we are worried about driver’s safety during the race, but for Chiefs fans the worries began a lot earlier than that.

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is driving the pace car at the Go Bowling 400, a car that can go really fast.



“I think it can go about 160 miles per hour,” said Alex Perna from NASCAR communications.

We were there when D.J. practiced driving the car and had to ask if he was nervous.

“A little uncomfortable, but it’s pretty cool to see all the professionals out here,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s driving instructor Saturday is former professional driver Brett Bodine. Bodine raced for 17-years in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Hopefully, our linebacker can keep the car in line,” Bodine said.

When Johnson took the car for a practice ride he promised to keep it safe, but he couldn’t help testing the limits.

“At turn 4, that’s 100 MPH, using the whole track,” Bodine said.

While he hit the gas a little bit, he’s not going to do anything to jeopardize his status for Chiefs Training Camp this summer.

“Training camp. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I just want to say, I’ll be back for training camp,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.