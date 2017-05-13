1 person injured in life-threatening shooting at 27th, Benton - KCTV5

1 person injured in life-threatening shooting at 27th, Benton

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has life-threatening injuries after being shot at 27th and Benton Boulevard. 

Police received the call at 5:08 p.m. 

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.

