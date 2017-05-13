Customers at Worlds of Fun take to social media, say power went out

People who went to Worlds of Fun on Saturday took to social media, saying that the power went out at the park and that people were "stuck" on rides.

Kansas City Power & Light told KCTV5 News that they did not see any power outages on their end, but that they did send a couple crews to World's of Fun to assist. KCP&L said it was not an issue on their end.

People leaving the park told KCTV5 News that the power was only off for a few seconds, but that the park had to shut down rides for a little while.

It took long enough to restore service to the rides that many people left the park out of frustration.

We have reached out to Worlds of Fun but have not received a response.

Here's what some on social media were saying:

LOL @maddYEAAHSON and I just got stuck on a ride at Worlds of Fun ???? — Jacy Atkins (@jacyatkins) May 13, 2017

When worlds of fun runs out of power ?? — Carlyle Rieff (@carlyle_rieff) May 13, 2017

KCTV5 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.