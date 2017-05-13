Mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence march in KC

The Mother's March through Kansas City was for families who have lost children to gun violence. (KCTV)

Mothers at a march on Saturday were angry and they want to put an end to the deaths of innocent children in Kansas City.

On Saturday night, those individuals will be inside Prohibition Hall listening to speakers and music with an anti-violence message.

Earlier on Saturday, the day before Mother's Day, they took to the streets of downtown Kansas City to march for moms and families throughout KC who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Several families of shooting victims joined them today.

The event comes following the shooting death of a 3-year-old in East Kansas City. The loss was a major talking point at the march.

“I don't understand how you can be a human and do that,” organizer Sheryl Ferguson said. “How do you sleep knowing you took an innocent life? I think god gives us certain resolutions that are going to come out of the world. Who knows what that child was going to give?”

