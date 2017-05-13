'Can You See Me Now' rally works to stop fatal motorcycle accidents

Those at the event worry about the growing number of motorcycle fatalities so far this year. (KCTV)

More than 100 people turned out to ride their bikes at the Can You See Me Now bike rally in Blue Springs on Saturday.

Chuck Green, who’s ridden motorcycles for 25 years, organized the event. He worries about the growing number of motorcycle fatalities so far this year.

“This is our passion. We want to share the road with everybody and we want to be responsible. We're asking everybody to open their eyes and just take a second look because it could save a life,” said Green.

It was Matt Dorn’s passion too, but according to his family, he died in a crash in Independence March 23.

“It’s been very stressful. Our whole lives have changed,” said Tami Countryman, Dorn’s sister.

Both her brother and father have died in crashes. After her brother died in March, she said she swore to never ride again, but she and her family chose to ride Saturday to honor their loved ones and raise awareness in hopes that others don’t die.

“It's hard for everybody. People need to pay attention. That's all I ask. Pay attention,” said Countryman.

Organizers also stressed the importance of motorcyclists doing everything they can to be seen. For example, riding in a certain part of the lane, signaling, and wearing clothing that’s easy to see.

