1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 near Blue Springs

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 near Blue Springs

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. (KCTV) Two vehicles were involved in the crash. (KCTV)
The view at the scene of the crash. (Shain Bergan/KCTV) The view at the scene of the crash. (Shain Bergan/KCTV)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway on Saturday after a crash that killed at least one person. 

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles. 

At least one person was killed, highway patrol confirmed. 

They are still investigating how the crash happened.

