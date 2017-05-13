1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 near Blue Springs

The view at the scene of the crash. (Shain Bergan/KCTV)

I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway on Saturday after a crash that killed at least one person.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

At least one person was killed, highway patrol confirmed.

They are still investigating how the crash happened.

