Suspects steal guns from Smart Pawn in KC

A $10,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the suspects who stole guns from Smart Pawn in KC.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total possible reward of $10,000.

Early on Saturday, the suspects forced their way into Smart Pawn at 6301 Troost and stole several firearms.

No descriptions of the suspects are available at this time.

The ATF is working with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department in investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF through one of the following methods:

Calling 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867)

Emailing ATFTips@atf.gov

Visiting www.atf.gov/contact/atftips

Texting 63975 (use the code ATFKC)

