2 men rob UMB bank in Independence

A bank in Independence was robbed on Saturday and police are looking for two suspects.

The UMB bank in Independence at 13813 E. 39th St. was robbed at 9:25 a.m.

The suspects are described as two black men who were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. One suspect’s face was covered with a red bandana and the other’s was covered with a blue one.

The suspects ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a brown or tan vehicle that had Missouri license plates.

The vehicle was found abandoned just north of the bank.

