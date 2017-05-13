March of Dimes, St. Luke’s give special gift to mothers with babies in NICU

An organization geared towards helping NICU families is helping capture special moments by gifting personalized keepsake photos to the mothers. (KCTV)

Mothers with babies in the newborn intensive care unit at St. Luke's hospital are getting a special gift for Mother's Day.

Through photographs, challenging times are being turned into precious moments.

The last thing on the parents’ minds with a baby in the NICU is to take pictures. That's why an organization geared towards helping NICU families is helping capture those moments by gifting personalized keepsake photos to the mothers.

Finding ways to spend quality time inside a NICU can be difficult with babies who are premature or critically ill, as they are under constant care.

So, for Mother’s Day, the March of Dimes and St. Luke’s Hospital are making the day extra special for moms like Katherine Langley by capturing photos of skin-to-skin bonding, which is also known as kangaroo care.

The experience allows a mother to hold her baby against her chest, which is something that isn’t always experienced with babies in a NICU.

According to March of Dimes research, this is beneficial for both the mother and her baby.

For Langley, she delivered her identical twin girls at just 31 weeks. Since then, her and her family have spent countless hours, and even holidays, at the hospital over the course of two months.

“It’s definitely amazing,” she said. “I was planning to have a photo session after the babies were born and obviously we couldn’t, here. So, having the photographers come in here is definitely an amazing experience. It makes us feel more normal.”

The hospital has been hosting a Kangaroo-a-Thon throughout the week to encourage that skin-to-skin contact for parents and their preemies.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.