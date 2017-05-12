POLL: Do you know what the Monster Cup Energy Series is? - KCTV5

POLL: Do you know what the Monster Cup Energy Series is?

Posted: Updated:
KCTV5 File Photo KCTV5 File Photo
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Our KCTV5 Sports team is back with another poll question for viewers to answer. 

This week, we ask: Do you know what the Monster Cup Energy Series is? 

Vote below!

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.