Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left one man with life-threatening wounds.  

Police are currently in a standoff with an individual believed to be the suspect at 86th and Thompson. 

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening on Booth Avenue just south of Thompson Avenue on the city's northeast side.  

The neighborhood is three blocks east of Interstate 435 and just south of Winner Road.

Around 7:30 p.m. Kansas City police and Jackson County Sheriff's deputies began searching the area of Blue Ridge Blvd and Thompson Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.