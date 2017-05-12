Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left one man with life-threatening wounds.

Police are currently in a standoff with an individual believed to be the suspect at 86th and Thompson.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening on Booth Avenue just south of Thompson Avenue on the city's northeast side.

The neighborhood is three blocks east of Interstate 435 and just south of Winner Road.

Around 7:30 p.m. Kansas City police and Jackson County Sheriff's deputies began searching the area of Blue Ridge Blvd and Thompson Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.