Juvenile dies from injuries after triple shooting in east Kansas City

A juvenile has died from his injuries after a triple shooting Friday in east Kansas City.

Police were called about 4:10 p.m. after three shooting victims arrived at an area hospital.

Two of the victims are adults and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The third victim is a juvenile male who has died of his injuries.

Officers located a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

