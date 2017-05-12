Juvenile dies from injuries after triple shooting in east Kansas - KCTV5

Juvenile dies from injuries after triple shooting in east Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The shooting victims all showed up at an area hospital. (KCTV5) The shooting victims all showed up at an area hospital. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A juvenile has died from his injuries after a triple shooting Friday in east Kansas City.

Police were called about 4:10 p.m. after three shooting victims arrived at an area hospital.

Two of the victims are adults and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The third victim is a juvenile male who has died of his injuries.

Officers located a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

